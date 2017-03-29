INTERACTIVE MAP: Rainfall to expect in Gladstone during the week

Gladstone has been pelted hard with rain as tropical cyclone Debbie nears the north coast.

THE WHIPLASH weather the Gladstone region has been receiving has seen some serious amounts of rainfall across the region.

Rain has been washing out the region in either spouts of small but heavy bursts or light, but consistent drawls.

It has made for some big numbers on water metre readers, including at the Gladstone Airport which pulled in a massive 107MM of rain in the past 24 hours.

But this is incomparable to the near 200MM deluge that the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted to hit Gladstone and the Capricornia District Thursday.

Now that the worst of the ex-cyclone is over, it has been downgraded to a tropical low.

The low will shift south and extend into the southeastern quarter of the state, directly over Gladstone on Thursday, with further daily rainfall totals in excess of 200mm possible.

BoM predicts that the heavy rainfall will likely to lead to major river flooding over a broad area this week, and a Flood Watch is current for coastal catchments between Ayr and the New South Wales border, extending inland to parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Central West, Maranoa and Warrego, and Darling Downs and Granite Belt forecast districts.

Damaging winds, with peak gusts of around 120km/h, are occurring in the warning area, which now extends to the Capricornia area.

This map - provided by Windy Tv - indicates the level of rain Gladstone and surrounds will receive by Thursday (tomorrow) by 7am

But back to the water readings collected in the past 24 hours, the Gladstone Radar reader hit just below 70MM of rain received.

And, since 9am yesterday, Boyne Island has received 51.1MM, Calliope; 76MM, Awoonga Dam; 59MM and Iveragh pulling in about 50MM.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, only one Gladstone region creek has risen above average levels.

Alligator Flats at Baffle Creek has been reported to be above level by 1.15M, and is continuing to rise.

The Observer will know more about Gladstone's creek and catchment areas and the possibility of areas flooding upon the council's response.