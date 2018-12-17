Menu
Downpour of rain fron ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen on Sunday.
Weather

Rainfall expected to decrease this week

Mark Zita
by
17th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
GLADSTONE's wet weather will continue today, but conditions will start to ease from tomorrow despite ex-tropical cyclone Owen hovering off the coast.

The Bureau predicted 15-40mm of rain today, with a chance of a thunderstorm, and the heaviest falls in the morning.

Today's marine forecast for the Capricorn Coast is for north to southeasterly winds at 15-20 knots.

Winds south of Agnes Water will increase to 20-25 knots.

Seas are expected to be about 1-2m and that could increase to 3m during the morning.

Meteorologist Dean Narramore said ex-tropical cyclone Owen is forecast to move east-southeast, but should remain offshore.

"(The system will move) parallel to the coast and a bit further away,” Mr Narramore said.

He also said there is a very low chance of Owen re-forming as a cyclone, and should weaken later in the week.

"The environment wasn't as good as what it was in the Gulf of Carpentaria for it to re-form,” Mr Narramore said.

"You can't completely rule it out, but at this stage, there is a low chance of it re-forming.”

Tomorrow, rainfall could significantly decrease, with the prediction being 2-15mm either late morning or afternoon.

A partly cloudy day is forecast for Wednesday, with only 0.4mm of rain predicted, and a maximum temperature of 31C.

The Bureau predicted a mostly sunny day on Thursday, with a maximum temperature of 31C, before warming up on Friday to 33C.

Possible showers of 8mm could return on Saturday, with a chance of a thunderstorm later in the day. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 33C.

The marine forecast for the coast tomorrow is 15-20 knots easterly winds.

