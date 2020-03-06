Rainfall exceeds 2019 totals

Harrison Sayre makes the most of rainy conditions by playing in the mud. Picture: Kimberly Sayre.

Harrison Sayre makes the most of rainy conditions by playing in the mud. Picture: Kimberly Sayre.

IT’S been a wet start to 2020, and parts of the region have already seen more rain than last year.

According to Bureau of Meteorology data, Gladstone Airport has recorded 436.8mm so far this year, compared to the total 433.2mm in 2019.

And the rain keeps on coming. In the 24 hours to 9am today, Gladstone Airport recorded 41.2mm as Gladstone Radar saw 45mm in the gauge.

Across the region, some areas received even more.

On The Observer’s Facebook post, Kelly McCann Hancock said she recorded 98mm at West Stowe last night.

Grant Nichols said 65mm fell at Kirkwood in the same time.

Showers and storms are predicted to continue into next week.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Grace Legge said the region was well on track to meet the March average of 113.6mm, with showers and storms predicted next week.

Ms Legge said a trough sitting inland was creating a convergence, generating rain that is expected to move up the coast Sunday and Monday.

Conditions could ease slightly on Tuesday but isolated showers are expected keep the region moist.

Thursday will bring greater onshore flow as a monsoon trough becomes more active, but Ms Legge said rain totals would depend on where the low forms.

“Depending on where the rain hits, we could see falls of 15-30mm,” she said.

Daytime temperatures are expected to remain around 30C, cooling overnight to 23C.