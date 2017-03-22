Rainfall eases across region as waters rise

BUSTING OUT: The Boyne River was nearly to the top of its banks south of Benaraby this afternoon.

RAINFALL has eased off today around the Gladstone region, giving way to rising creeks and road closures - but there's a chance of more rain to come.

Gladstone has recorded 60.2mm over the last 24 hours, compared to yesterday's 75.2mm over the same period.

Calliope has dropped from yesterday's total of 116mm to 11mm in the 24 hours until 9am.

"It has eased up - most of it is just showers and rain coming down from the north,” Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Brett Harrison said.

"We're seeing the heaviest of that rainfall easing off and pushing out to sea - we're only seeing a few millimetres recorded each hour around the Gladstone region.”

But he said the rain is expected to continue tomorrow, meaning anyone waiting for sunny skies is likely to be disappointed.

"We are expecting it to pick up again tomorrow, though we'll see the heaviest falls north of Gladstone, mostly around Yeppoon to Mackay,” he said.

Boyne River was nearly to the top of its banks at Pikes Crossing Road south of Benaraby earlier this afternoon, while Machine Creek was flowing healthily further north.

Racecourse Rd at Calliope was inundated with low but fast-flowing water at several locations, prompting Gladstone Regional Council to issue a caution for drivers, while Cain Lane was closed and re-opened earlier in the day.