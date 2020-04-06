RAIN: Totals over the weekend and what to expect for Easter

Gladstone received a decent shower on Sunday night but largely dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week.

A total of 11mm was recorded at the Gladstone Radar in the twenty four hours to 9am this morning.

There were also high rainfall totals over the weekend for Seventeen Seventy (37mm in the 24 hours prior to 9am on Sunday) and Benaraby (31mm).

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said there was a very slight chance of onshore showers from Wednesday, but to expect largely dry conditions.