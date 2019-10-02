Menu
Storm clouds rolling into Gladstone.
RAIN STATS: first double digit downpour in months

Jessica Perkins
, Jessica.Perkins@gladstoneobserver.com.au
2nd Oct 2019 5:45 PM
GLADSTONE had its first recorded double digit rainfall figure on Tuesday and into this morning since April 26, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said this kind of rainfall was not unusual for this time of year.

"That spurt of rain is sort of the beginning of the spring time, more going into the wet season," Ms Gardner said.

"That was an upper trough that moved through which gave us some instability and a decent amount of moisture from onshore flow.

"Those two things combined really just gave us those showers and storms that we saw yesterday which is not unusual."

Ms Gardner said the forecast for the next few days was "basically no rainfall and increasing temperatures".

"We will start seeing those fire dangers lifting up as well through the weekend and into next week," she said.

Gladstone's August rainfall average is 30.7mm and the September average is 26.1mm. In both months only 2.2mm was recorded.

Ms Gardner said the months following April would be the dry season anyway but what we have seen is significantly dryer than average.

In the 24 hours up until 9am this morning, the Gladstone Airport radar detected 11mm of rain, while 6mm fell at Boyne Island and 43mm fell at Miriam Vale.

The Gladstone Region was drought declared by the State Government on May 1.

"Pretty much everyone across the entire state needs a prolonged, steady amount of rainfall that will give decent totals over a relatively prolonged period of time in order to really ease the drought," Ms Gardner said.

She said it was expected to be "warmer and dryer than average" as we head into summer.

bureau of meteorology gladstone weather rainfall wet weather
Gladstone Observer

