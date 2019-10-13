Rain relief the biggest in months
THERE was a distinct freshness in the air across the region on Saturday morning after another dose of much-needed rain cleared the way for perfect weekend of weather.
The Bureau of Meteorology's 24-hour rainfall totals to 9am Saturday produced some impressive figures.
Miriam Vale - currently under water restrictions - topped the chart with a heavenly 95mm, although some backyard gauges tipped the 100mm mark.
A BOM spokesman said the majority came in two bands on Friday night - 7-9pm and 1-3am.
RAINFALL TOTALS
- Miriam Vale: 95mm
- Nagoorin: 85mm
- Gladstone: 82mm
- Iveragh: 63mm
- Captain Creek: 60mm
- Gladstone Airport: 53mm
- Town of 1770: 51mm
- Boyne Island: 36mm
- Mt Larcom: 32mm
- Calliope: 30mm
- Benaraby: 26mm
(24 hour rainfall up to 9am Saturday).