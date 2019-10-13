Rain relief the biggest in months

THERE was a distinct freshness in the air across the region on Saturday morning after another dose of much-needed rain cleared the way for perfect weekend of weather.

The Bureau of Meteorology's 24-hour rainfall totals to 9am Saturday produced some impressive figures.

Miriam Vale - currently under water restrictions - topped the chart with a heavenly 95mm, although some backyard gauges tipped the 100mm mark.

A BOM spokesman said the majority came in two bands on Friday night - 7-9pm and 1-3am.

RAINFALL TOTALS

Miriam Vale: 95mm

Nagoorin: 85mm

Gladstone: 82mm

Iveragh: 63mm

Captain Creek: 60mm

Gladstone Airport: 53mm

Town of 1770: 51mm

Boyne Island: 36mm

Mt Larcom: 32mm

Calliope: 30mm

Benaraby: 26mm

(24 hour rainfall up to 9am Saturday).