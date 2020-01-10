Rain predicted for coming week

WET SEASON: More rain is predicted to hit Gladstone in the coming week.

THE wet season is set to continue in Gladstone with possible rainfall predicted through the weekend and into next week.

BoM meteorologist Shane Kennedy said a southwesterly change was pushing into south Queensland and was expected to move north along the coast this weekend.

“(It’s predicted to be) at least a medium chance of showers, and a slight chance of a thunderstorm through to Sunday,” he said.

“We’re not expecting any significant falls, about up to 5mm.”

He said a weather model circulating online that shows massive downpour of hundreds of millimetres for the Gladstone region was highly unlikely.

“The monsoon trough should start to drift over Papua New Guinea and the Northern Territory (this weekend),” he said.

“It should drift further south next week, but it shouldn’t bring totals like that (of hundreds of millimetres).”

Temperatures today and tomorrow are expected to reach a maximum of 32C and a minimum of 24C.