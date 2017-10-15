Rain or shine: Nothing was going to stop festival-goers

Saxon Lusty playing drums with Syd Green from 19 - Twenty.Music Under The Trees, Boyne Island 2017.

GOOD food, good music and cold beer, Calliope resident Daniel Lusty succinctly summed up the day at the Under the Trees Festival.

Mr Lusty had not been intending to go, he was playing golf instead, but when it was rained out he gathered his family and headed for the Boyne Island festival.

"And I'm glad we did," he said.

"I thought it was great, it was family orientated, and heaps for the kids to do."

He said the event was well-organised, clean and not commercialised and said he would be back next year.

Under the trees: The last bast of the night, 19Twenty had locals dancing on stage.

Mr Lusty's seven-year-old son Saxon got a surprise on the day when he was allowed up on stage by band 19-Twenty.

"First I was dancing, and then the guys said I could go up on stage. The people on the stage said I could play drums," Saxon said.

He'll be coming back next year too, if his mum lets him.

Elke Smith, one of the event co-ordinators, said the festival went "beyond expectations".

She had been worried rain would put a damper on the event and, in a worst case scenario, force them to close the main stage.

But "the rain did not hamper the crowd, it was actually quite pleasant, just a steady drizzle," Ms Smith said.

Organisers had prepared for the wet conditions before the festival started on Saturday morning.

"There's plenty of shelter available so we were definitely ready for it," she said.

"But most people were just embracing it. There were people dancing in the rain even."

When asked if he cared about the rain, one festival-goer answered, "what rain?"

"It's not even raining."

Ms Smith said at first she was hoping the rain would dry out but, in the end she said it was actually nice and cool with the rain and clouds so it worked out well.

"The music acts, local and interstate were just stellar, there was so much positive feedback and the vibe was positive," she said.

"We couldn't be more stoked."

Ms Smith said the final tally of tickets sold was not known yet but there were more than 1000 people who attended the event, with 800 tickets pre-sold.

The venue was designed to cater to a crowd of up to 2000, and given the response to the first-ever festival, there's no doubt the crowds will get bigger.

"A big thank you to the community for coming out and supporting it and to all those involved in any shape or form for the planning," Ms Smith said.

"It'll be an annual event, so we'll be back next year."

Under the Trees music and art festival was run entirely by volunteers and is a community-created, grassroots event. Musicians performing on the day included touring bands: 19-Twenty, Lachy Doley and Cheap Fakes.

The vision of the festival creators was to create a family friendly space adorned with locally created art, tasty food, bars and great music.