Rain glorious rain and more on the way
THE rainfall has been sporadic around the district but there's more on the way.
A BOM spokesperson said there is a strong possibility of showers turning into storms around the Gladstone area as early as mid to late morning.
Rainfall totals around the region have been hit and miss as well with some areas being deluged while others have received little or no rain.
Since 9am Friday morning the totals have been:
Benaraby: 73mm
Nagoorin: 50mm
Baffle Creek: 42mm
Boyne Island: 35mm
Miriam Vale: 30mm
Captain Creek Agnes Water: 28mm
Gladstone: 25mm
Gladstone airport: 15mm
Calliope: 1mm
Raglan: 1mm
With more rain expected in the next 24 hours, residents and motorists are advised to be aware of rising water levels in creeks and rivers.