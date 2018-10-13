Rain glorious rain and more on the way

RAIN RELIEF: Gladstone has finally received some much needed rain.

RAIN RELIEF: Gladstone has finally received some much needed rain. Cathy Hixon

THE rainfall has been sporadic around the district but there's more on the way.

A BOM spokesperson said there is a strong possibility of showers turning into storms around the Gladstone area as early as mid to late morning.

Rainfall totals around the region have been hit and miss as well with some areas being deluged while others have received little or no rain.

Since 9am Friday morning the totals have been:

Benaraby: 73mm

Nagoorin: 50mm

Baffle Creek: 42mm

Boyne Island: 35mm

Miriam Vale: 30mm

Captain Creek Agnes Water: 28mm

Gladstone: 25mm

Gladstone airport: 15mm

Calliope: 1mm

Raglan: 1mm

With more rain expected in the next 24 hours, residents and motorists are advised to be aware of rising water levels in creeks and rivers.