Rain gives best gift of all to region’s firies

FIREFIGHTERS had a well-deserved day off on Christmas Day after nine days of fighting the blazes at Lowmead and Mount Maria.

Gladstone Incident Control Centre public information officer Judy Ferrari said the local firefighters are coping “quite well”.

“The local crew had a day off (on Christmas) and a strike team came in to monitor the areas,” said Ms Ferrari.

“But the fire is contained and we will just continue to patrol,” she said.

She said fire crews went back yesterday to continue monitoring the fire.

Meanwhile Wednesday’s storm gave some relief to fire conditions in the region.

Ms Ferrari said the rain was a “big help”.

“Over the fire ground, there was 20-50mm in different areas,” she said.

She said the rain gave firefighters the momemtum needed to continue.

“Everyone was happy to see the rain, that’s for sure.”

She said strong winds will continue for the rest of week which could make fire conditions worse.

“We’ll see what next week brings for us.”

A fire ban remains in place for the region until January 3.