The Glen's Sam Lowry at the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn challenge 14 December 2019. PICTURE: Samantha Reynolds
Sport

Rain falling on The Glen’s parade

NICK KOSSATCH
24th Feb 2020 11:40 AM
CRICKET: Wet weather again ruined The Glen’s chance to finetune its game leading into the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge finals.

Second-placed The Glen has all but assured its place in the preliminary final against Gracemere Bulls on March 14 and was to meet Capricorn Coast Parkana on Saturday in Yeppoon.

However, just like 10 days ago when The Glen was to meet the Bulls at Sun Valley, the game in Yeppoon was also abandoned without a ball being bowled.

To make matters worse for The Glen, the Gladstone-based team has a bye this weekend before a final minor-round hitout against top side Frenchville Falcons on Saturday week, also at Sun Valley.

Falcons are well on top on 51 points, followed by The Glen in second on 40 points, with Gracemere Bulls on 38.

Then there is a gap with fourth-placed Cap Coast on 20 and CA Accounting Rockhampton Brothers a distant last on just four points.

Meanwhile the Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super League resumes this Sunday.

THE RUN HOME

FEB 29: The Glen (bye); Bulls v Rocky Brothers; Falcons v Cap Coast

MAR 7: The Glen v Falcons; Bulls (bye); Rocky Brothers v Cap Coast

MAR 14: Preliminary Final

MAR 15: Grand Final

