Rain doesn't spoil spirits at Gladstone Show

Saturday, day 2 of the 2019 Gladstone Show, held at the Gladstone Showgrounds. Matt Taylor GLA080619SHOW

DESPITE rainfall putting a dampener on proceedings, the Gladstone Show was considered to be a "good show” by event organisers.

Honorary secretary Robyn Reddacliff said numbers were down on last year due to the weather.

However, she remained confident about the prospect for next year.

"We'll be back bigger than ever,” Ms Reddacliff said.

Crowds also gave positive feedback regarding the fireworks each night.

"It was spectacular,” she said.

In addition, crowds also responded positively to the speedway events, which Ms Reddacliff described as 'fantastic'.

The Gladstone Show Society confirmed the show would run in June next year.