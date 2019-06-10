Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Saturday, day 2 of the 2019 Gladstone Show, held at the Gladstone Showgrounds.
Saturday, day 2 of the 2019 Gladstone Show, held at the Gladstone Showgrounds. Matt Taylor GLA080619SHOW
News

Rain doesn't spoil spirits at Gladstone Show

Mark Zita
by
10th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DESPITE rainfall putting a dampener on proceedings, the Gladstone Show was considered to be a "good show” by event organisers.

Honorary secretary Robyn Reddacliff said numbers were down on last year due to the weather.

However, she remained confident about the prospect for next year.

"We'll be back bigger than ever,” Ms Reddacliff said.

Crowds also gave positive feedback regarding the fireworks each night.

"It was spectacular,” she said.

In addition, crowds also responded positively to the speedway events, which Ms Reddacliff described as 'fantastic'.

The Gladstone Show Society confirmed the show would run in June next year.

gladstone region gladstone show
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Five arrested in Agnes Water drug sting

    premium_icon Five arrested in Agnes Water drug sting

    Crime Police executed four search warrants near the township between April and June

    • 10th Jun 2019 6:57 AM
    Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    premium_icon Convicted murderer on parole assaulted mum, child

    News Gladstone man back behind bars after unit complex assault

    'He really deserves this': Student receives offer with ADFA

    premium_icon 'He really deserves this': Student receives offer with ADFA

    News A local student has received an offer as a Maritime Warfare Officer

    It's time to Raise the Resilience for kids

    premium_icon It's time to Raise the Resilience for kids

    News The founder of Sparrow Kids Haven put on a workshop for kids