RAIN COMING: Gladstone set for wet weekend

The Gladstone region is set for a wet end to the first week of January with a south-easterly change expected to bring showers with anywhere from 5mm to 15mm possible.

Relief is approaching for residents of the Gladstone region, with hot and humid conditions to make way for rain as the weekend approaches.

Bureau of Meteorology Meteorologist Pieter Claassen said conditions would become more inclement thanks to a storm surge in south-east Queensland.

“It is mostly going to be shower activity around the Gladstone region, rather than thunderstorms themselves,” Mr Claassen said.

“There is a pretty good chance of seeing showers around from Thursday into Friday.

“Thursday is a 40 per cent chance and Friday is a 50 per cent chance.”

Mr Claassen said there was also a 50 per cent chance of rain on Saturday, however, conditions would ease heading into the start of next week.

Mr Claassen said Gladstone was outside of the area which was expected to cop a deluge of shower and storm activity, in particular the central coast of Queensland.

“We could still see falls on Friday in the Gladstone region of anywhere between 5mm and 15mm,” he said.

“There may be a couple of days of rainfall like that - Friday and Saturday should be the wettest days in the Gladstone region.”

Mr Claassen said north-easterly winds from the Coral Sea were causing the mugginess that the Gladstone region was currently experiencing.

“Particularly this year with the La Nina those waters are warmer than average so it can bring even more humidity to areas they affect,” he said.

“It certainly has been very humid but thanks to a south-easterly change that is moving through on Friday, conditions will ease and the humidity will be flushed out.”