RAIN SHOWERS: Parts of Gladstone have received more than 40mm of rain this morning. Photo: Scottie Simmonds/NewsMail
Rain brings little relief to heatwave

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
23rd Jan 2020 3:43 PM
PARTS of the Gladstone region have recorded large amounts of rain this morning, but its unlikely to bring much relief to the heatwave.

Benaraby recorded the highest rainfall since 9am with 42mm, followed by Calliope with 15mm.

Gladstone airport received 8.4mm and Gladstone Radar 6.6mm.

However BoM meteorologist Peter Marksworth said the rain was unlikely to have much impact on the high minimum temperatures around the region.

“Generally we’re saying the moisture will still be coming it but it will slowly get to be a bit drier,” Mr Marksworth said.

Gladstone’s average minimum is 23C but tomorrow is forecast to be 26C followed by 25C for the next four days. Tomorrow, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday’s maximum is predicted to be 31C and 30C for Monday.

“There’s not a lot of change over the next week or the weekend,” Mr Marksworth said.

The humidity remains high at 81 per cent a the Gladstone radar and is likely to remain around that point for the coming days.

How much rain did you get? Let us know in the comments below.

