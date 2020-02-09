Rain all around but hardly a drop for Gladstone

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for residents across a large portion of the state’s central and south west.

Several centres in central Queensland received heavy rain overnight but there was barely a drop for Gladstone.

The largest falls in the area were 88mm at Mount Fort William in the Kalpowar State Forest and 80mm at Barnetts Road near Baffle Creek, according to the bureau.

Calliope received 24mm, but the airport gauge at Gladstone recorded just .4mm.

Sally Ehrlich runs the Baffle Creek Caravan Park and estimated she received 142mm overnight.

She said a neighbour up the road reported 156mm in their gauge.

While the wet weather was welcome, Sally said they would need a lot more after the extended dry spell.

"This isn't flooding rain," she said, explaining that much of the water would end up in swamps that aren't at capacity.

A spokesman for the bureau said there was still a decent chance of showers and storms in the Gladstone region today, with possible rainfall of 5-15mm.

There is the possibility of a shower or two for most of this week with temperatures expected to stay in the low 30s.