IT’S STILL ON: Meteors Jordyn Wilson and Sparks Lachlan Porteous in the A1 Mens Hockey Grand Final. PICTURE: Jessica Perkins
Sport

Rain again makes an ill-timed appearance for sport

NICK KOSSATCH
6th Mar 2020 9:51 AM
PERSISTENT rain during the week has again caused a number of sports events cancellations.

The scheduled Gladstone Cricket Incorporated under-13 and under-15 grand finals at BITS Oval have been abandoned.

STORMY SKIES: PICTURE: Raylene Keenan: Dark skies casting doubt over sports events this weekend.
Two-inches of rain had fallen in the Gladstone Region since Thursday night and that was on top of upwards of 100mm that fell in the past two weeks.

It means, weather-permitting, that the under-15 decider between BITS Sixers and BITS Heat will be held next Friday at 5.30pm at BITS Oval.

The under-13 game between BITS teams Strikers and Hurricanes will be held next Saturday also at BITS Oval at 8.30am.

At this stage, the final minor round Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge game between The Glen and Frenchville on Saturday at Sun Valley Oval from 10am is on.

Sunday’s Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super league semi-finals at Sun Valley and Yaralla at noon are at this stage still going ahead.

Rain has also washed away the Women’s Knockout Cup soccer game between Clinton and Central at Brian Niven Park scheduled for 7pm on Saturday.

All junior soccer games and senior grading matches in the Gladstone Community women and men competitions have been abandoned this weekend.

The Gladstone Golf Club monthly Month Medals competition has now been rescheduled to next Saturday.

Sports that are definitely on, rain or sunshine is the Canoe Point Outrigging Club Regatta at Tannum Beach on saturday along with the Gladstone Hockey Association Lightning 9s Carnival that continues on Friday night and into the weekend.

