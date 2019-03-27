Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUILT TO LAST: The Humphrey Bridge will be one of the many attractions along the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.
BUILT TO LAST: The Humphrey Bridge will be one of the many attractions along the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail. Gregory Bray
News

Rail trail group finds positives from council call

MATT HARRIS
by
27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROPONENTS are taking positives from a recent six-point resolution handed down by North Burnett Regional Council in regard to the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail.

NBRC met on March 20 - one day after Gladstone Regional Council did the same thing - to discuss its involvement with the project, particularly the Burnett River Bridge section of the corridor.

One of NBRC's resolutions was to "reiterate that council is not in a position to fund any potential capital and maintenance cost as identified in the BBIRT Final Report”.

However a further two resolutions stated that "council will act as a channel for community groups to access the Queensland Cycling Action Plan and Program Funding” and "support community groups to enter into an agreement with Department of Transport and Main Roads for the rail corridor directly”.

BBIRT Inc president Mark McLachlan took this as positive.

"It's good they've said they're willing to act as a channel for community groups to access QCAP and funding programs ... that point says they'll be involved so that's a good thing for the bridges trail near Gayndah,” Mr McLachlan said.

"I think at the moment it's all positive. I see the response from both councils as exactly what was needed at the moment.

"GRC hasn't included this in their funding but they've included the preparation work in their operational plan and that's a step further than North Burnett.”

boyne burnett inland rail trail gladstone regional council north burnett regional council
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Complicated situation': BOM predicting rain for our region

    premium_icon 'Complicated situation': BOM predicting rain for our region

    News The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting rain for Gladstone, but it's complicated.

    • 27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Thumbs up for Gladstone Show date change

    premium_icon Thumbs up for Gladstone Show date change

    News Gladstone Show Society hopeful of larger crowds with new dates.

    • 27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    Industry and technology merge for region-wide competition

    premium_icon Industry and technology merge for region-wide competition

    News Students from 12 schools as far as Miriam Vale will take part.

    • 27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM
    GALLERY: All the 2019 My First Year prep photos

    premium_icon GALLERY: All the 2019 My First Year prep photos

    News The wait is finally over for this year's prep photos.

    • 27th Mar 2019 5:00 AM