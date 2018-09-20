Rail trail feasibility study ready to roll

MARK McLachlan says the proposed Boyne Burnett inland rail trail has just moved one step closer to becoming a reality.

"We've just been advised that funding for the feasibility study has been approved," he said.

"The Gladstone and North Burnett Regional Councils combined to write the terms of reference for funding the study.

"Thanks to the efforts of Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and Member for Callide Colin Boyce, the State Government has awarded $99,000 to the councils to assess the line."

A contractor will be appointed to carry out the research.

"They will go through the entire rail trail and assess the potential use and benefits of turning the disused rail line into a trail for cyclists, bushwalkers and horse riders," Mr McLachlan said.

"Including any necessary work or issues that need to be addressed.

"I'm fairly optimistic it will be a goer, but it will need to be developed in stages.

"On a long term basis it's definitely feasible.

"I hope they'll save as much infrastructure as they can, like the tunnels and hogback sleepers."

The public are invited to the next meeting of the Boyne Burnett Inland Rail Trail inc.

The meeting will take place this Friday at Mungungo Pub, 11903 Gladstone Monto Road, starting at 10am.

Funding for feasibility study was provided through the Qld Cycling Strategy 2017-27 which is supporting future bicycle tourism opportunities.