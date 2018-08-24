Menu
Business at the Raglan Tavern has been affected by ongoing roadworks for the past two years.
Raglan Tavern feeling the sting of highway delays

Gregory Bray
24th Aug 2018 4:30 AM

RAGLAN Tavern owner Michelle Weir says her business has been affected by roadworks between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

"The roadworks have been going on since we bought the pub two and half years ago," she said.

"But the last six to eight months have been extremely full on.

"I've heard truckies and travellers are heading inland to avoid the roadworks."

The roadworks, extending from Bajool to Rockhampton, are part of a series of Bruce Highway upgrades the Department of Transport and Main Roads has been working on for the past three years.

A spokesperson from TMR said the roadworks were part of the $8.5 billion, 10-year Bruce Highway Upgrade Program, which includes sections between Miriam Vale and Rockhampton.

Work includes widening and intersection upgrades at Brendonna and Hut Creek, north of Calliope.

Intersection upgrades and construction of protected turn lanes at Gentle Annie Road, Raglan and South Ulam Road, Bajool as well as road widening and wide centre line treatments over the 25km section between Bajool and Midgee.

Ms Weir said travellers were under time restraints which was made worse by being held up at roadworks.

"There's not much we can do, because the roads have to be fixed," she said.

"But we used to be able to drive to Rockhampton in less than 30 minutes.

"If we're really lucky and we get a good run of lights, it might take us 45 minutes now.

"But sometimes it can take up to an hour and a half to get through, depending on what they're doing."

The TMR spokesperson said construction work should be completed and open to traffic in October 2018, "weather permitting".

Mrs Weir said she was happy with this news.

"If they finish before Christmas that would be good," she said.

Gladstone Observer

