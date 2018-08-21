Menu
TECH-SAVVY: Trinity College physics teacher Murray Peterson with Year 11 physics students Carolina Pazo, Glyn Andrews and Tyler Kenyon.
News

Raglan rocket experiment launches stunning 350m into air

Hannah Sbeghen
by
21st Aug 2018 6:49 AM

THIS ruler-sized rocket might not look like much but a group of physics students have managed to launch it 350m into the air in just two seconds flat.

That's 15 times faster than Usain Bolt sprinting over 100m or three times faster than the world record drag racer, according to Trinity College's Year 11 physics teacher Murray Peterson.

The rocket launch is part of an investigation of motion by five Trinity College physics students who set up the launch at Raglan Station airfield and measured the distance and speed.

Tyler Kenyon, 16, pushed the button while classmates Glyn Andrews and Carolina Pazo watched on.

"It was so quick I didn't even see it take off, I had to take a second look," Tyler said.

"It was exciting to see it finally launch."

Mr Peterson said it all started after the students brainstormed elaborate ways of experimenting with motion.

"Another group actually built a medieval catapult and flung a cricket ball 40m," he said.

"But when they came up with the rocket idea we had to ask ourselves how possible it was to investigate.

"We captured the whole launch on camera.

"We had two cameras 300m on either side of the airstrip, one was on a 90-degree angle.

"It was very impressive when Tyler turned the key of the ignition and the rocket took off.

"The students were still watching the launch pad, it took off that fast."

