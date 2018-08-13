Meet the great-great-granddaughter of Raglan Old Station

150 YEARS: Wendy Bowkett shared her memories at the Old Station at Raglan 150th anniversary.

WENDY Bowkett, nee Creed, said her happiest memories of growing up on Raglan's Old Station were family picnics by the creek.

"Our family would often be joined by folk from around the area," she said.

Mrs Bowkett said it was a magical place to grow up.

"We had a lot of freedom back then," she said.

"We'd play in the creek, around the sheds and farm and go riding and mustering.

"We really were free-range children."

But it wasn't all fun and games.

"We had to do our chores each day," Mrs Bowkett said.

"We'd have to get the horses in each morning and every afternoon we milked a swag of cows to provide the family with butter.

"We did correspondence school because there was no school nearby, and every Friday afternoon when the mailman came our papers would always be in the mail."

Mrs Bowkett presented a short history of the Creeds' time in the area.

"When the 100-year anniversary was coming up, my father, Cedric, would liked to have done something but he was ill," she said.

"There have been some amazing changes to the Old Station over the years.

"I think future generations will continue with cattle, but they'll diversify to prepare for when times are hard."