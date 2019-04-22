Raging Easter crime spree started in Ipswich street

The man will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The man will appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court tomorrow. TAHLIA STEHBENS

A MAN in his twenties has been arrested after a violent crime spree that raged hundreds of kilometres, but started on a quiet Ipswich street.

The 22-year-old Gatton man was stopped on Sunday by stingers following a lengthy pursuit, after allegedly stealing several cars, stealing petrol and threatening a woman with a knife.

The man is due to appear in Toowoomba Magistrates Court this week where police will allege his crime spree began at 6am, Friday April 19.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said the shocking spree began when a man allegedly entered a home on Weymouth St, Bundamba and stole a silver Nissan Pathfinder.

At 12.40pm, a man allegedly attended a service station on Jones Rd, Bell Bird Park, where he filled up with petrol and drove off without paying.

By 9.20pm a man had made it to Esk, where he allegedly approached a 47-year-old woman on Dunlop Rd, saying he had been involved in a traffic crash.

"He was pretending to be injured," the spokesperson said.

"The woman offered assistance to the man and the man allegedly threatened the woman, demanding her car saying he had a knife."

A man allegedly attempted to gain entry to the woman's house, assaulting her by pushing her out of the way. He then gained access to the woman's silver Hyundai Elantra and reversed out of the driveway with the car.

"As the man was driving away with the stolen car, he has lost control of the car, crashing it into a fence causing damage to the fence and the car and he was seen running along Dunlop St."

Twenty-five minutes later at, a man allegedly approached another house on Dunlop St, trying a similar story.

"He confronted the residents saying he had hurt his back in a car accident. A 65-year-old man tried to offer him support and he walked past the man, entering the house," the spokesperson said.

A man allegedly stole a set of car keys from inside the house and then left towards the garage and got into a beige Mitsubishi Grandis.

"The 65-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman tried to stop the man from stealing their Mitsubishi, resulting in the man driving the car into a fridge and the garage causing damage to both," the spokesperson said.

By 12am, April 20, the stolen car was sighted travelling on Euston Rd, Glenvalle where police successfully deployed stingers, but the driver continued while being pursued. Police then terminated the pursuit.

At noon police arrested a 22-year-old man.

He was transported to the Toowoomba Watchhouse and charged with three counts each of robbery while armed and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, two counts each of enter dwelling with intent and wilful damage and one count each of common assault, stealing and fail to provide specimen of breath.