Rafting, a music comp and more, on this weekend

Live music comp

Get your groove on, head down to Crow Street Creative (8 Crow St) tonight at 6pm for round one of its live music competition. Entrants get to perform two songs - one original and one cover - for the chance to win prizes. All styles are welcome along with any configuration, solo acts, duos small groups and full bands. Entry will set you back $10.

While you're there, it's on again, Vinyl Appreciation Society Night. For those not into vinyl, never fear! There's plenty more going on. Check out the local art and design stalls, treat yourself to some tasty eats or just kick back and enjoy the live entertainment.

For that laid-back shopping vibe

Hit the markets, on tomorrow in the Gladstone city centre (farmer's markets from 7am-noon) and check out all things Baffle at the Coast Road Baffle Creek community markets (8am-noon).

It's race day

Tomorrow from 11am-5.30pm, The Gladstone Turf Club will lay out the drinks and the food. Oh and there'll be horses there too. Book ahead to get in for $12.50 or show up at the gate for $15.

Rafting on the Boyne

This communal rafting event (pictured) only got started in 2015 but has proved popular, bringing in participants from all over the Gladstone Region. Don't miss out, make sure you're at the Boyne River mouth before 11.30am tomorrow complete with raft. After allowing time for inflation, rafters will set off for the Boyne Island boat ramp (near MJ's on Boyne). Donate on the day to the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service.

'Know your risk'

For the first time ever, Gladstone's PCYC will host an emergency services day this Sunday. Come along, learn about the different services in an interactive way. This is your chance to acknowledge the un-sung heroes of our community. Sporting clubs will be there too, so it's a great sign-up opportunity for kids. Get there between 8am and 1pm for a family fun day. Don't miss the mascot race with Curtis the Turtle and other local notables.