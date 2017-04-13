Raft of entertainment: Bauxite Bunny ready to row.

RAFT RACE: The 'QAL Bauxite Bunny' Team: Shobai Eldridge, Benn Richardson, Ethan Harwood, Nathan Hamilton, Olivia Wright and third year fabrication apprentice James Rowe.

THE future of Queensland Alumina Limited will be on show when five of its apprentices race the Bauxite Bunny tomorrow.

The five young workers have built their raft for tomorrow's Gladstone Harbour Festival annual raft race. And they reckon they'll be the ones to watch.

"If we don't win I hope we sink first so we win the titanic award,” first-year mechanical fitter Ben Richardson said.

First year apprentices Olivia Wright, Shobai Eldridge, Nathan Hamilton, Ethan Harwood and Benn Richardson make up the QAL Bauxite Bunny team.

Third year fabrication apprentice James Rowe also assisted.

Gladstone businesses and groups get involved with the popular race every year, building rafts to sail around a course in the Gladstone Harbour.

QAL apprentice and training coordinator Carly Bolton said this year's apprentices loved making their raft.

"It promotes our region and gives back to the community in a light hearted way,” she said.

"These apprentices are our future tradespeople, they are generous with their time, they are involved in their community and they want to succeed.”

First year mechanical fitter Ethan Harwood said they would donate their winnings to a local charity if they took out first place.

"I am really excited to participate in the raft race,” he said.

"It will be great to race alongside them.”

QAL also donated blue drums to organisers of the Harbour Festival, Gladstone Festival and Events.

The donation will help teams build their rafts for future events.

Tomorrow's raft race starts at 9am at the Gladstone Harbour. For the best viewing of the race, head down to the Gladstone Yacht Club or find a spot on the Matthew Flinders Bridge.