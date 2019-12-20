Raffle winner almost didn’t buy tickets

Elaine McIntosh and Ros Newberry from Cancer Council Gladstone Branch with Christmas raffle winner Lea Coolwell

LEA Coolwell only bought a ticket in the Cancer Council Gladstone Branch’s Christmas raffle because her sister was undergoing treatment for cancer in Brisbane.

The decision paid off and Ms Coolwell won the prize.

On Thursday, she was presented with her prize by Cancer Council’s Ros Newberry and Elaine McIntosh.

She won a fruit cake which was donated by Pat Howard and a $40 voucher for Barney Point Butchery for a Christmas ham.

“I am very grateful for the prize,” Ms Coolwell said.

“I feel like I’ve won it and I’ve won it for a reason.”

She said she was glad to support the Cancer Council as the organisation’s work helped people like her sister.

Ms Newberry said the branch was happy for the winner.

“Lea’s story for us is very endearing,” she said.

“She’s been on the cancer journey as a supporter. She knows and understands how it can affect people.”

Ms Newberry said the Cancer Council wouldn’t give up fundraising to research patient care and was grateful for everyone who donated.