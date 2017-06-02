Radical: Beers, beards, boards and bangles

OVER a can of beer, Justin Bloomfield brewed the idea of turning a toy traditionally for boys into something for the ladies.

Crafting his old skateboards into wooden bangles, Mr Bloomfield didn't realise how popular the recycled pieces would become.

"My wife said 'you should do something with the boards - make me a bracelet', so I made one and she wore it to work and all her friends wanted to know where she got it from,” Mr Bloomfield said.

"I've been making them ever since.”

For about 10 years, the craftsman has been fashioning the old boards into everything from bangles, earrings, rings and brooches to belt buckles, with ideas in the works to make sunglasses.

Making about six bangles out of one skateboard, Mr Bloomfield said every piece was unique in colour and shape, including the dent detailing from skateboarding.

"It takes me quite some time ... I would probably be paid about $1.50 an hour,” he said.

"Now I'm doing a lot of them more frequently, I'm getting faster at making them.

"One piece might take me from start to finish five hours - taking out the time it takes to dry.”

Having skated for about 25 years, the Agnes Water man said the environmental impacts of recycling boards into jewellery was one of the positives to come from his craft.

"People either end up burning them or they end up in landfill,” he said.

"I'm not doing it 100% out of eco-consciousness but I like the idea (the skateboards) are getting another purpose.”

When he first started out, Mr Bloomfield said he used to sit watching television while he hand-sanded the bangles for hours.

Through selling his skateboard jewellery and reselling the leftover skateboard wheels, the craftsman has been able to sustain his business, Bluecan.

"It hasn't really cost me anything out of my own pocket,” Mr Bloomfield said.

Selling the jewellery at laneway markets on the Gold Coast, through online store Etsy and his Facebook page, Mr Bloomfield said he had gone through a few hundred skateboards but the bracelets were long-lasting.

"They're pretty durable, unless you wear them in water,” he said.

"Someone will get, hopefully, another 10 years out of the (skateboard).”