RADF grants handed out

MATT HARRIS
, matthew.harris@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th Oct 2019 12:00 PM
Subscriber only

THE Regional Arts Development Fund committee has had its 13 recommendations for funding approved by Gladstone Regional Council this week.

RADF is a partnership between GRC and the Queensland Government to support local arts culture in regional Queensland.

The 13 projects stemmed from the second round of 2018/19 funding with $42,459 handed out.

Council’s RADF budget for 2018/19 was $133,740 including $55,000 from the state.

One of the projects set for funds includes $7490 towards a short documentary by CQ filmmaker Luke Graham titled A Gas Story which is set to reflect on the effect of Gladstone’s gas boom.

Another recipient is Gladstone artist Kristel Kelly who will use a $4285 grant to develop a project plan for establishing a regionally based podcast network.

Gladstone Observer

