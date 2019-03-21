Menu
Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum.
News

RADF applications closing soon

MATT HARRIS
by
21st Mar 2019 5:00 AM

LOCAL arts, cultural groups and individuals are invited to apply for the latest round of the Regional Arts Development Fund.

Gladstone Region councillor Rick Hansen said short-term projects starting after May 7 may be eligible for the funding.

"Groups can apply for funding that falls under categories such as developing regional skills, building community cultural capacity, regional partnerships, cultural tourism, concept development and contemporary collections/stories,” Cr Hansen said.

RADF is a partnership between the Queensland Government and Gladstone Regional Council to support local arts and culture in regional Queensland.

In 2018-19, the Queensland Government, through Arts Queensland, is contributing $2.08 million in RADF partnership with 58 councils statewide, to help deliver cultural experiences that align with local priorities.

Guidelines and application forms are available from the council's customer contact points, Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum and libraries, as well as online at gragm.qld.gov.au/radf

2018-2019 Round One RADF applications close tomorrow at 4pm.

