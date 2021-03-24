Radar detection tech lands truckie in hot water

Benjamin McKinnirey, 48, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court after police found radar detection technology fitted in his truck.

Benjamin McKinnirey, 48, faced Gladstone Magistrates Court after police found radar detection technology fitted in his truck.

A Gladstone truck driver whose attempts to escape speeding fines landed him in hot water.

Benjamin McKinnirey, 48, pleaded guilty on Monday in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to using radar detectors and similar devices.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo said police were conducting traffic patrols on the Bruce Hwy in Benaraby on February 25 when they detected McKinnirey’s device.

He said the police vehicle was fitted with technology to detected other vehicles operating radar detectors.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

The police radar detector indicated at 8.56pm that a prime mover had a radar detector operating within it.

Police intercepted the vehicle and identified the driver as McKinnirey.

The police officer observed a Video/GPS/radar detector mounted on the front windscreen of the vehicle.

Mr Spargo said McKinnirey told police he did not know the device was a radar detector and had brought it as a dash camera.

He said the officer saw it clearly stated on the device it was also a radar detector and seized it.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey convicted and fined McKinnirey $400 with the radar detector forfeited to the Crown for destruction and a conviction recorded.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

– Cones for breakfast lands Gladstone man in court

– Drunk man terrorises Monto hospital staff with knife

– Moura woman blames ‘mum defence mode’ for violent text