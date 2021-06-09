RACQ urges State Gov to act as 41 die on region’s roads

RACQ have urged the Queensland Government to act on improving road safety and fast-tracking local road infrastructure in the Central Queensland region.

RACQ have urged the Queensland Government to act on improving road safety and fast-tracking local road infrastructure in the Central Queensland region.

Queensland’s peak motoring body has urged the State Government to prioritise road safety and fast-track local infrastructure in next week’s budget.

RACQ head of public policy Susan Furze said given Queensland’s horrific road toll it was vital the Government acted to better protect drivers by accelerating road upgrades and increasing visible police presence.

“Sadly, we are on track for one of the worst years for road deaths with 41 people killed in the Central Police Region alone since 1 January,” Ms Furze said.

“Our members tell us a visible on road police presence is the most effective way to change driver behaviour and acts as a reminder of the Fatal Five.

“Safer roads also lead to fewer crashes and Central Queenslanders deserve to have good quality roads, that are well policed, to prevent further serious and fatal injuries.”

Ms Furze encouraged the government to fast-track business cases and investment for local major projects, including those with federal funding allocations.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

“We need the State Government to deliver its share of the money to improve safety, accessibility and the condition of our regional roads, so Queenslanders don’t have to wait any longer for much-needed transport upgrades,” she said.

“In particular, we want to see safety and flood immunity works along the Inland Highway freight route comprised of Gregory, Dawson and Carnarvon Highways to provide an alternative to the Bruce Highway, the same upgrades to the Capricorn Highway and the delivery of a full duplication of Rockhampton-Yeppoon Road to improve safety and capacity.

“There’s also a prime opportunity for this government to take advantage of the $3 billion Federal Road Safety Program to fund and deliver low-cost, high-benefit upgrades to other high risk state roads including the Burnett and Dawson highways, Gavial Gracemere Road, Gladstone Mt Larcom Road and Rockhampton Emu Park Road.

“Queenslanders expect all levels of Government to work together and get the job done.”

RACQ’s full priority transport projects could be found here.

More motoring stories:

– Devastated Ricciardo rocked by tragedy

– Revealed: Top three ways motorists break down

– Gutless car thief runs when confronted, then attacks woman