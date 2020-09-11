RACQ seeks CQ fuel price election promises

RACQ has called on political parties to commit to mandatory fuel price reporting.

RACQ declared today it wanted election commitments from across the political spectrum to make mandatory fuel price reporting permanent in Central Queensland and throughout the state.

A two-year trial of fuel price reporting, meant to give Queenslanders access to real-time information, is supposed to expire in December.

RACQ spokesman Renee Smith said Central Queensland bowser prices had stayed reasonably low in recent months and the region had remained competitive due to smarter shopping by drivers.

“In areas such as Rockhampton and Gladstone, motorists are making more informed decisions and supporting servos offering the best deals thanks to access to real-time fuel prices,” Ms Smith said.

“In combination with lower oil prices, this has resulted in cheaper retail prices for motorists.

“Making use out of this data, takes the work out of driving around to find the cheapest fuel. Or even worse, filling up at the one closest to you which may be the dearest.”

RACQ research showed the monthly average price of unleaded petrol in Rockhampton fell from 145 cents per litre in February to 101.2cpl in May due to COVID-19 and a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Similarly, Gladstone prices fell from 140.7cpl to 97.8cpl.

Ms Smith said while the global oil price had since partially recovered, Rockhampton prices were still relatively cheap with an average ULP price of 115.7cpl in August and 110.4cpl in Gladstone.

“We applaud locals for shopping around, making use of real time fuel pricing data, and using people power to drive down prices,” she said.

“Ensuring real time fuel pricing data is here to stay is one of our key priorities ahead of the next month’s election and one that’ll put more money back into the pockets of Queenslanders at a time when it’s needed the most.”