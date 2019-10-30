Menu
New RACQ group chief executive David Carter will take the reins at the iconic motoring group in early 2020.
Business

RACQ reveals first new boss in 13 years

by MICHAEL WRAY
30th Oct 2019 12:10 PM
RACQ has poached experienced banking executive and Queenslander David Carter from Suncorp to take the helm at the iconic motoring group.

RACQ president and chairwoman Bronwyn Morris said the appointment followed an extensive search to replace Ian Gillespie, who is leaving RACQ after 13 years in charge.

"It's an exciting time for Mr Carter to take on this role leading Queensland's largest club when the organisation has never been stronger and where it now has almost 1.8 million Queensland members in more than 70 per cent of the state's homes," she said.

"RACQ is more than just a motoring club, more than an insurer, more than a bank and more than an advocate on behalf of its members.

"It is the combination of all these important facets and that made finding the right person to lead it in the years ahead extremely important."

Outgoing RACQ CEO Ian Gillespie.
She said Mr Carter, who is currently Suncorp banking and wealth chief executive, impressed the board with his experience across banking and insurance as well as his "strong connection to our home state of Queensland".

Mr Carter, who will transition into the job in the first half of 2020 said he was looking forward to leading a "truly unique organisation".

"RACQ is an institution even more relevant and important to Queenslanders today as it was when it was formed in 1905," he said.

"As an organisation with a laser-like focus on returning value to its members, along with the courage to advocate on behalf of Queenslanders and support the entire community, RACQ has a unique and valued position within the Queensland community."



