RACQ Life Flight urges Facebook to restore page

Hugh Suffell
18th Feb 2021 7:10 PM
The RACQ Life Flight has implored Facebook to restore its social media page after it was taken down as part of today's media ban.

How to best receive Gatton news in wake of Facebook ban

A spokeswoman for Life Flight said the vital emergency service had been corresponding with Facebook throughout the day, explaining the important role of their page and asking for it to be restored, however the matter had still not been resolved.

The spokeswoman said "we are imploring Facebook to reverse the decision to shut down our page".

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's Facebook page is primarily used to raise awareness for the service, as it relies heavily on community contribution.

Life Flight said the shutting down its charity page removes a valuable source of truth and health information from the public arena.

"The removal of public access to our page should be urgently reversed," the spokeswoman said.

