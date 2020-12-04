RACQ launches ‘Drive like your life depends on it’ campaign

The RACQ has launched the road safety campaign 'Drive like you life depends on it' after Central Queensland recorded the most fatalities on the state's roads every year since 2015. 32 Billboards will feature the message above.

CENTRAL Queensland has held the dubious title of the region with the most road fatalities for the past five years, prompting the RACQ to launch the “Drive like your life depends on it” campaign.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said the Central Police Region, which included Gladstone communities, had consistently been the State’s deadliest for road fatalities since 2015.

“It’s an horrific title to hold, and one that’s seen hundreds of people, their families and

communities ripped apart by road deaths in 2020, and the year’s not over yet,” Ms Ritchie said.

“Many of these deaths can happen when drivers are tired or not paying attention, are distracted or speeding or fail to keep left on high speed roads, resulting in head-on crashes.”

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie is calling for people to “Drive like their life depends on it” following the launch of a new safety campaign. Photo by Richard Gosling

Ms Ritchie said the campaign, which included 32 billboards donated by Bishopp Signs,

asked motorists to “Drive like your life depends on it” and would appear along some of the

region’s busiest roads.

“We want motorists to keep left, check their speed, focus and drive like their life depends on it – because it does,” she said.

“Christmas is just weeks away and is one of our highest risk times for crashes with so many

more Queenslanders travelling by car to be with family.”

Ms Ritchie said between 2015 and 2019 on the Bruce Highway, between Gympie and

Rockhampton, there were 65 head-on crashes which resulted in 20 people’s deaths.

“Drivers will see 14 of these billboards along that stretch of the Bruce alone, where head-on

and run off road crashes are very common,” she said.

“You’ll also see them on the Capricorn Highway, the Burnett Highway, on the way to the

Gladstone Airport, and in and around Rockhampton.”

The latest road statistics can be found on the Queensland government website.

