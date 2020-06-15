RACQ: ‘Fill up while cheaper fuel is still available’

RACQ is warning that fuel prices in regional Queensland have already started to rise as travel restrictions ease and the global oil price shows signs of recovering.

The average price for unleaded petrol in Gladstone dropped by more than 40 cents in six months, from just over 140 cents per litre in November to 97.8cpl in May.

There was an even greater fall in Rockhampton with average prices falling by more than 46cpl over the same time.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said prices across regional Queensland had already started to rise as COVID-19 travel restrictions ease.

"We expect prices will steadily increase in coming weeks, and drivers should fill up while cheaper fuel is still available," she said.

Yesterday there was a variation of about 20cpl in fuel prices in Gladstone, according to RACQ's Fair Fuel Finder website.

The cheapest unleaded petrol was at Freedom Fuels Gladstone on Toolooa St at 99.7cpl.

Ms Smith said regional Queensland did not operate on a price cycle like the southeast and labelled the change over the past six months in the traditionally steady market "quite incredible".

"To see the monthly average in Gladstone get down to below 100cpl is really fantastic for motorists, particularly when times have been financially tough for many," she said.

A drop-off in the global oil price caused by the collapse in demand brought on by COVID-19, and a price war between Russia and Saudi oil interests, has seen petrol prices fall across the world over the past six months.

While drivers could not control global oil prices, Ms Smith said it was worth seeking out the cheapest fuel to help drive competition.