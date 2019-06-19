Racist teen jailed for Harry slur

THE far-right teenager who branded Prince Harry a "race traitor" months after his marriage to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been jailed for four years and three months.

The image of Harry, with a gun to his head against a blood-spattered background and featuring a swastika, was shared on a far-right social media platform last year by Michal Szewczuk.

Polish Szewczuk, who was today sentenced for two counts of encouraging terrorism and five counts of possession of terrorist material, searched "Meghan Markle", "Prince Harry" and "pointing gun" before creating the image and sharing it in August, reports The Sun.

It included the phrase "See Ya Later Race Traitor".

Michal Szewczuk wrote on his blog that the rape of women and children to further an Aryan race was justified. Photograph: West Yorkshire Police

Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski was sentenced on terrorism charges. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

The 19-year-old, from Leeds in the north of England, sipped water and gave no reaction in the dock at the Old Bailey, while quotes from his blog justifying the rape of women and children to further an Aryan race were read aloud to the court.

He was sentenced alongside Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, 18, for encouraging terrorism by posting images or links to Gab, a social media platform which attracts mainly far-right users, last summer.

Dunn-Koczorowski, whose posts included support for far-right terrorist Anders Breivik and the threat of ethnic cleansing of Albanians, demonstrated a "highly radicalised and violent mindset", the court heard.

Prosecutor Naomi Parsons said the posts, made across three accounts by the two teenagers "convey a message of the threat of and/or use of serious violence against others, in order to advance a political, ideological and racial cause (Neo-Nazism) and in this way encourage terrorism".

She told the court targets included Jewish people, non-white people and anyone "perceived to be complicit in the perpetuation of multi-culturalism".

Judge Rebecca Poulet QC said the pair promoted the extreme violent ideology of right-wing groups inspired by racist and anti-Semitic Neo-Nazism.

The offensive post circulated by Michal Szewczuk. Picture: Supplied

'SEE YA LATER RACE TRAITOR'

Referring to the image of Harry, the judge said: "The posts I have seen and read are abhorrent as well as criminal by reason of their clear intention to encourage terrorist acts."

She told Szewczuk: "Individuals were urged to go out and commit appalling acts of violence on others for no reason that can ever be understood by any right thinking individuals."

Handing Dunn-Koczorowski an 18-month detention and training order, she said: "You still hold deeply entrenched views in support of this extreme right-wing ideology."

The defendants appeared in court via video-link from Belmarsh Prison and gave no reaction as they were sentenced.

The neo-Nazi teen targeted Meghan’s African-American heritage. Picture: Getty Images

Szewczuk appeared in a London court wearing what appeared to be the Slavic Kolovrat, a pagan symbol of the sun similar to the swastika.

The symbol was also used as a necklace by Australian Brenton Tarrant, the man suspected of carrying out the neo-Nazi Christchurch mosque shootings in March.

Szewczuk, who was arrested in December at his halls of residence during his first year studying computer science at Portsmouth University, pleaded guilty in April to possession of documents including the White Resistance Manual and the al Qaida Manual.

Dunn-Koczorowski, who was arrested at his West London home on the same day last year, admitted the charges against him in December.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.