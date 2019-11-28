Racism row rocks local gridiron competition

THE Cairns Falcons' gridiron committee will likely lodge a formal complaint to the sport's governing body after a Rockhampton Wolverines player allegedly hurled racist slurs at a Falcons offence team member.

A player brawl during the second quarter of their match on Saturday in Mackay led to comments allegedly being made.

Falcons coach Jim Garcia believes those comments were of a racist nature towards an indigenous player.

He said the scuffle between the players had spilt into the coaches box and multiple team officials heard the comments.

The Wolverines player in question was then sent from the field by the referee, who Garcia believed at the time would report the comments to the sport's governing body.

But he said the referee did not include a statement regarding the comments in the match report and now the Falcons were preparing their own report to put forward to Gridiron Queensland.

"We're working through the process now and we'll be lodging our statement in the next couple of days," Garcia said.

"I understand these things can put the sport in a poor light but I also have a concern to my player.

"The simple fact of the matter is sweeping it under the carpet, or in Rockhampton's terms 'keeping it in-house', doesn't make this stuff go away," Garcia said in response to comments made by a Wolverines official.

Garcia said his player did well to brush the comments off and get "back to business" during their second loss to the competition's newest team.

They'll next host Townsville Cyclones at Kangaroos Football club on December 7.