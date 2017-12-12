RACING REVAMP: Club keen for improvements at Gladstone track

GET YOUR BACKSIDE TRACKSIDE: The final race day of the year is at the Gladstone Turf Club on Saturday.

Improvements could be on the way for the Gladstone Turf Club.

During the state election campaign, the Queensland Labor Party committed to an $8.4 million cash injection for racing clubs in Central Queensland if they were re-elected.

Club president David Weinert welcomed this and said he wanted to meet with the new Racing Minister Sterling Hinchcliffe.

"It will be one of our priorities to speak to Glenn (Butcher) and get Stirling up here,” he said.

"We've certainly had some discussions with council about improvements down there and things we can do.

"We'd love to get the Racing Minister up here and have those discussions with him and hopefully do a little bit of development here moving forward.”

The club is also busy preparing for their final race day of the year this Saturday.

Weinert is encouraging people to bring the kids down for the Family Fun Day, from 11am.

"We'd like to get as many people out there as we can with their kids to enjoy the day,” he said.

"The weather forecast at the moment looks great for us. We've got jumping castles, water slides, giveaways and food for the kids.

"Hopefully the mums and dads might see fit to bring the kids down for a day out maybe after they've been to the opening of the new council park (Lions Park).”

There are five races on the card with the first starting at 1pm. "It should be a good competitive program,” Weinert said.

There is plenty of grassed areas at the track, which Weinert said was perfect for children.

A good crowd is expected for the club's final race day of the year, with Weinert saying a number of Christmas parties had been booked on the day.

Weinert said it had been a good year for the club, particularly the second half of the year.

"It is always better for us than earlier in the year but like the rest of the town we suffered significantly when things dropped,” he said.

"But we are noticing a lot more people getting back to the races which can only be a positive.”

