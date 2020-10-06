Racing returns on Rocky’s revitalised grass track

HORSE RACING: After a month’s siesta, racing returns to Rockhampton’s Callaghan Park, Rockhampton, on Thursday on a revitalised grass track that has undergone a major maintenance program.

Rockhampton Jockey Club CEO Tony Fenlon said he was elated as to how the grass track had come ahead leaps and bounds during the reworks.

“The track looks fantastic. It was scarified, cut right back and dressed and heavily irrigated,” Fenlon said.

“Our decision to transfer last Thursday’s race meeting to Keppel Park, Yeppoon, has really worked in its favour by giving it that extra weeks lay-off.”

The only negative about the process was the lack of rain but even so the grass track has reacted positively to a heavy irrigation schedule.

Fields for Thursday’s meeting will be declared this morning but they are expected to be healthy given that 104 entries were received for the TAB card.

TAB racing heads to Mackay today where a number of Rockhampton-trained horses will compete.

The Chris Attard-trained Trackman is expected to be very hard to beat in the MB 0-60 Handicap (1560m) in which it will be ridden by Zoe White.

That jockey is enjoying a successful association with Attard and the horses he trains for the Townsville-based syndication ARES Racing Australia.

It was announced last week that the group had also linked forces with Callaghan Park trainer Adrian Coome.

Trainer Tom Button has dual top prospects in two races at the Callaghan Park feature meeting.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Coast-based Tom Button, a former multiple Rockhampton premiership winning trainer, has tightened his stranglehold on two rich races which will highlight St Peter’s Day racing on Saturday week.

Button will have dual top prospects in both the Capricornia Yearling Sales 3YO Guineas (1200m) and the CYS 4 & 5YO Championship ((1300m) at the Callaghan Park feature meeting.

Collectively, both races offer prize money of over $160K.

Last week Button really came alive since his move south with Saturday metropolitan winners at Toowoomba (September 26) and Eagle Farm last weekend.

By winning the $75K BM 80 Handicap (1300m) at Clifford Park, Toowoomba, on Cup Day there, Button-trained The Tax Accountant assured himself of favouritism in the CYS Championship race.

The Tax Accountant, a dashing type by Love Conquers All, was a graduate of the 2017 Capricornia Yearling Sales and is mainly CQ-based owners are the lucky benefactors of over $250K in prize money.

Stablemate, the Wicked Style gelding Flying Crackerjack will be a worthy opponent as that Button-trained four-year-old has really arrived on the scene with three successive wins.

This culminated when he romped home at Keppel Park, Yeppoon, last Thursday.

Fling Crackerjack was runner-up to the outstanding open performer Marway when contesting the CYS Championship last year.

Button is likely to be represented by talented pair The Silver Lady and Miss Lot Won in the $93,000 CYS 3YO Guineas (1200m).

At Doomben races last Saturday, Button’s big week reached a crescendo when Rollinwiththeflow Flow was successful.

Rollinwiththeflow, another son of Love Conquers All, has now four of his seven starts for his CQ owners including member of the Livanadream syndicates but he is ineligible for the CRA Series races.