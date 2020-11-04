Racing Qld boss spends Cup day at Gladstone

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell at the Gladstone races on Melbourne Cup Day.

RACING Queensland boss Brendan Parnell paid a visit to Ferguson Park yesterday for Gladstone’s version of Melbourne Cup celebrations.

The CEO attended the local race meeting and said it was a pleasure to be back in Gladstone and at a country racing event.

“All these little clubs around Queensland are run by volunteers and they do a tireless amount of work, but it brings people together,” Mr Parnell said

“More than 60 towns around Queensland, their biggest day is a race meeting and on Melbourne Cup Day so many towns have a race meeting.

“This is a great example of a great volunteer-led committee bringing the community together.”

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said it was good to see people out and about.

“Obviously during COVID a lot of the Gladstone meetings were cancelled, but now it seems a lot of people have come out today,” Mr Butcher said.

“Cox Plate (day) was held here a few weeks ago too and it was a massive event.

“People love their regional racing and Gladstone always puts on a show.”

Mr Butcher said the Queensland Government had already laid the platform for Central Queensland horse racing to prosper.

“We’ve provided extra funding for regional racing which has been great and Brendan has done a great job distributing that right across the area,” he said.

“We want to continue to do that, we need to invest in racing and we have always said we will.

“The little things that the club would usually have to pay for like solar panels on the roof, new stands for stewards and a new commentary box, the Queensland Government will invest in them.

Mr Butcher’s Cup tip, Tiger Moth, finished second while Mr Parnell’s pick Sir Dragonet finished 6th.

