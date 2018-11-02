Racing facility's worry about nearby development

Qualifying in the final round of the CQDRA Championship, held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex, 20 October 2018.

Qualifying in the final round of the CQDRA Championship, held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex, 20 October 2018. Matt Taylor GLA201018DRAG

MORE than $30 million has been invested into the Benaraby motorsports facility, but committee members worry for its future with the development of a retirement village progressing nearby.

CQ Motorsports Benaraby, which has plans to build a speedway and upgrade its drag track, would be about 1km away from the planned Station Creek Lifestyle Village.

Committee member Kirk Porter said similar motorsports facilities across the state were under public scrutiny about the amount of noise they cause, with some suspended from racing and others closed down.

"We're worried there isn't going to be enough of a buffer zone," Mr Porter said.

"While they're addressing the noise concerns, history shows once you get a collective of people ... they can cause enough grief (for these facilities)."

Three committee members attended Wednesday's community forum about the project to raise their concerns.

Zone Planning town planner Sarah Camilleri said the developers, the Mann family, had an acoustic engineer complete a noise assessment using peak levels, taking in the motorsports facility and Bruce Hwy traffic.

The assessment found the village would need acoustic mounds and fencing along the southern and eastern boundaries to help block out the noise.

She said sound barriers at each of the 500 homes would also be considered, with higher insulation and acoustics for the properties closer to the facility.

But Mr Porter worried they had underestimated the amount of noise the facility made. He said the complex was 10 years in the making, and once further upgrades were completed they hoped to have a race meet every weekend.