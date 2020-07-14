Racially offensive road name to be fixed with creek renaming

WITH public consultation underway to change the name of a Rockhampton creek with a racially offensive name, Rockhampton Council is getting the ball rolling on a nearby road bearing the same name.

Recognising that the continued use of the name Black Gin Creek was considered derogatory to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and others in the community, the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy has been worked with the Darumbal people towards renaming the waterway Dundula Creek (pronounced 'doon-doo-la' - meaning gum tree in Darumbal language).

NAME CHANGE: It has been proposed to change the derogatory name of Black Gin Creek to Dundula Creek (pronounced 'doon-doo-la').

With public consultation on renaming the creek underway since June, Rockhampton Regional Council today confirmed plans to consult local residents about changing the name of Black Gin Creek Road to Dundula Creek Road.

Infrastructure Portfolio spokesperson Councillor Tony Williams said council had not yet been approached by the Darumbal People Body Corporate about a name change, but this was likely to happen.

"DNRME's public consultation is nearly finished, and if the outcome of that is to change the name of the creek, that has implications for the council owned road that sits alongside it," said Cr Williams.

"Darumbal people have made it very clear that the Black Gin name is derogatory and dehumanising.

Rockhampton Regional Councillor Tony Williams said they’ll be contacting the residents of Black Gin Creek Rd to advise them of the proposed road name change.

"Although we haven't been approached yet we know that the Darumbal people have been working with the Queensland Government for over two years to rename the creek, and if this happens we don't want to add even more time onto that process when it comes to the road name.

"That's why we'll be writing to residents that live along the road to let them know that should the creek name be changed by the state, council will be looking to change the road name to Dundula Creek Road.

"It's a small change, but sends an important message that there is no place for names that alienate and hurt sections of our Rockhampton Region community."

CREEK PROBLEM: The Queensland Government is taking steps to change a racially derogatory creek name to Dundula Creek.

Public consultation on the proposed creek name change will close on August 14.

Submissions in writing, either in support of, or against the proposal can be submitted online at www.qld.gov.au/environment/land/title/place-names/proposals-decisions or sent to Queensland Place Names, Level 9 Landcentre, Department of Natural Resources and Mines, GPO Box 2454, Brisbane Qld 4001.