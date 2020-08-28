Racers ready to hit Benaraby Dragway

Jordan Wex heating up the tyres for maximum traction before launching his Ford 6 cylinder turbo powered Dodge PT Cruiser down the strip at Benaraby Dragway's Come and Try Day on June 27.

AFTER the biggest All Bikes in recent memory drag racers on two and four wheels are ready to tear up the strip at Benaraby Dragway tonight and tomorrow.

Central Queensland Drag Racing Association president Mike Gawley said more than 80 entrants had pre-nominated for round four of the championships.

Mr Gawley said due to COVID-19 restrictions preventing Mackay drag racers hitting the strip, a bunch of people were making the 700km plus journey down the Bruce Highway to race.

Trevor Batley gets the front wheels up on his Ford Mustang after travelling all the way from Mackay to compete in the CQDRA championship round three at Benaraby Dragway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Racing kicks off tonight with the “Off Street Meet”, where everyone from complete novices, to seasoned racers testing their car will be on track.

Tomorrow things get serious with competitors vying for points in the CQDRA 2020 championship.

Pre-nominations include about 40 cars, and almost as may bikes across classing including East Street Outlaws, Super Street Car, Street Car, Mod Bike, Streetfighter Bike and Super twins.

Renowned Toowoomba based drag racer Terry Seng’s two boys, Jayden and Caleb, will take on Gladstone local Tayla Kelly and other in the junior dragster class.

Mr Gawley said vendors would have a variety of delicious food on offer and the Fuelled Motorsport Burnout Bar would be open.

The shift light on Flame Howard's Harley Davidson glows yellow on the start line at Benaraby Dragway. Picture: Rodney Stevens

Spectators are welcome to walk the pits and talk to the drivers and owners about the cars and bikes.

On Saturday, gates open from 8am and qualifying starts from 1pm.

For more information visit the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Facebook page.

What: Central Queensland Drag Racing Association “Off Street Meet” and Championship round four

When: Tonight and tomorrow from 1pm

Where: Benaraby Dragway, Jono Porter Drive, Benaraby.

Cost: Friday Adults – $10.

Saturday Adults – $20.

Friday Family Pass (2 Adults + 2 Teens) – $25.

Saturday Family Pass (2 Adults + 2 Teens) – $50.

Kids under 13 and Pensioners are free all weekend.

