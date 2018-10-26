STRUT THE CATWALK: Style House Fashion is providing the fashion show for the Rocky Glen Cox Plate Charity night.

GLADSTONE racegoers won't have far to travel for Saturday-night action that supports a good cause.

The Rocky Glen Hotel is hosting the Cox Plate Charity Bash tomorrow to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation.

Expecting a packed crowd for the night's entertainment, general manager Damion Horder said attendees could have a good time while supporting a worthy cause.

"Race days are always a big day for the hotel and there is no better time to raise money for people in need," Mr Horder said.

"Recently the Rocky Glen hosted the Ugly Bartender to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation and as a result from that we wanted to raise money for the foundation ... with a variety of fun activities.

"There will also be a donation tin out for people to generously donate at their leisure."

Music will be provided by Brad Bailey with Sonic Playground who will be playing covers of the 80s, 90s to now pub rock.

There will also be a fashion show for the ladies showcasing the best from Style House Fashion and Ladies Fashion Boutique.

There is another interesting fundraiser tied in with the night's entertainment that's a bit of mystery.

"We are having a charity auction and we are keeping it secret what's on offer for the bidding," Mr Horder said.

Also on offer for fun and entertainment will be a bucking bull, food vendors, outdoor stage, beer garden bar and a courtesy bus from 3pm to late.