Race to shut down virus as 40 people exposed

HEALTH authorities have issued a warning for anyone who visited a hair salon on the Gold Coast in recent days to report to Gold Coast University Hospital as officials trace the movements of the state's latest coronavirus patient.

Customers of Hair Plus at Australia Fair are being urged to come forward after a beautician became the ninth Queenslander to contract coronavirus.

She saw up to 40 people on Thursday before she started to develop symptoms and went home. The woman returned to Australia from Iran on Monday.

The 63-year-old is now in isolation at Gold Coast University Hospital.

Queensland's chief medical officer Dr Jeannette Young said the woman had done everything perfectly.

She said the woman had shown no signs of illness on the flight or first days back in the country until Thursday when she began showing "minimal symptoms" of coronavirus.

The beautician began to feel unwell at work and spoke to her manager before leaving to seek medical help.

"She's a highly intelligent, very sensible lady, so as soon as she had her first symptom she spoke to her manager and she went home," Dr Young said.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

"Then she went to Gold Coast University Hospital and got tested.

"She saw a number of clients each for brief interactions, so we believe the risk is incredibly low."

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland Health would be contacting customers of Hair Plus who had appointments at the salon on Thursday, February 27, and may have been in close contact with the woman.

"We are asking anyone who attended Hair Plus at Australia Fair from 11am onwards on Thursday 27 February to go to the Gold Coast University Hospital," he said.

"If you went to Australia Fair but did not go to that particular hair salon on Thursday, there is no need for concern, but if you would like any advice please ring 13HEALTH."

Mr Miles said Gold Coast Health had established extra fever clinics to help manage demand for testing. "I want to thank Gold Coast Health for their quick response", he said.

"This patient will receive the very best care from the same team that treated Queensland's first coronavirus cases. "The Gold Coast community can be proud of their public health service and confident that it is prepared for any further cases."