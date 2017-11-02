News

'History in the making': Race sailing to big anniversary

Mayor Matt Burnett and Matthew Bourke from Brisbane City Council with the Brisbane to Gladstone trophy.
Mayor Matt Burnett and Matthew Bourke from Brisbane City Council with the Brisbane to Gladstone trophy. Mike Richards GLA181017BTBY
Chris Lees
by

THE Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race was given a new lease of life this year and it's set to continue at their 70th anniversary event next year.

The Queensland Cruising Yacht Club, the organising authority for the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, has announced a string of celebrations for the iconic bluewater classic.

Attracting some of the fastest yachts from around the globe, all eyes will be on the race start that will again be live streamed nationally and internationally.

Mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone Regional Council would work with Brisbane City Council to fund part of the race.

"We really want to promote the race to the wider audience in Queensland," he said.

QCYC race director Nigel Statham is excited by the race's prospect.

"We've been talking to yachties from around Australia and internationally about participating, to help make this the biggest and best yet. And it's not just about the yachts, it's about the supporters, spectators and those at the beginning and end who help make this race the pride of Australian yachting," he said.

There is new branding to mark the 70th year of the race. The new race logo celebrates this landmark year and will be displayed on everything.

Gladstone marketing agency, Cooper McKenzie Marketing, was commissioned to develop the race brand.

Statham said the race would be "history in the making".

"We expect yachts from Australia and around the world to participate - well and truly putting the race back on the international calendar as one of the most important in bluewater racing," he said.

The race starts on Easter Friday, March 30 next year.

The Gladstone Yacht Club was unable to comment.

Related Items

Topics:  brisbane to gladstone yacht race sailing tourism

Gladstone Observer

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

LNP's election move: A big dam promise

LNP's election move: A big dam promise

An LNP Government will build the $260 million Rookwood Weir by matching the Federal Government's $130 million commitment.

Women's service gets funding for five years

SAY NO: Gladstone Women's Health Centre hosts annual 'Reclaim the Night' Rallies to protest sexual violence against women and children.

Over $3million in funds allocated to help vulnerable women.

Wild West coming to Miriam Vale

TOP ACT: Loki Ryan (Stumpy), Jack Cathcart (Bad Bart), Matthew Marriage (Hero), Yyaell Myers (Annabelle) and Brooke Watson (Miss Kitty) are ready for their first performance

School musical on this weekend.

Grieving man pays for two bottles of vodka, stuffs third down pants

At 10.55am in February 2017, David Weribone walked out of BWS Gladstone without paying for a concealed bottle of vodka.

CCTV footage captured a 38-year-old Gladstone man steal the vodka.

Local Partners