'History in the making': Race sailing to big anniversary

Mayor Matt Burnett and Matthew Bourke from Brisbane City Council with the Brisbane to Gladstone trophy.

Mayor Matt Burnett and Matthew Bourke from Brisbane City Council with the Brisbane to Gladstone trophy. Mike Richards GLA181017BTBY

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

THE Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race was given a new lease of life this year and it's set to continue at their 70th anniversary event next year.

The Queensland Cruising Yacht Club, the organising authority for the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race, has announced a string of celebrations for the iconic bluewater classic.

Attracting some of the fastest yachts from around the globe, all eyes will be on the race start that will again be live streamed nationally and internationally.

Mayor Matt Burnett said Gladstone Regional Council would work with Brisbane City Council to fund part of the race.

"We really want to promote the race to the wider audience in Queensland," he said.

Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race: The excitement is building ahead of the 70th anniversary of the 2018 Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race.

QCYC race director Nigel Statham is excited by the race's prospect.

"We've been talking to yachties from around Australia and internationally about participating, to help make this the biggest and best yet. And it's not just about the yachts, it's about the supporters, spectators and those at the beginning and end who help make this race the pride of Australian yachting," he said.

There is new branding to mark the 70th year of the race. The new race logo celebrates this landmark year and will be displayed on everything.

Gladstone marketing agency, Cooper McKenzie Marketing, was commissioned to develop the race brand.

Statham said the race would be "history in the making".

"We expect yachts from Australia and around the world to participate - well and truly putting the race back on the international calendar as one of the most important in bluewater racing," he said.

The race starts on Easter Friday, March 30 next year.

The Gladstone Yacht Club was unable to comment.