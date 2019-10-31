Race for sun: Why Adani celebrates renewable energy

BOTH coal and renewables are needed to meet the future global energy demand, Adani chief executive Lucas Dow says.

Mr Dow was praising the benefits of green energy ahead of today's official opening of Adani's Rugby Run solar farm - the eighth largest solar farm in Queensland.

Located near Moranbah, Rugby Run's 247,000 solar panels are now at full operation, powering more than 23,000 regional homes and businesses.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker will join Mr Dow at the farm for today's celebration, which will mark the addition of an Australian arm to the mining giant's significant renewables portfolio.

SOLAR FARM: Project manager Sam Crawford at the site.

"People are often surprised when we say we're in the renewables business, but the reality is that we recognise the world needs a reliable and affordable energy mix of both coal and renewables in order to meet current and future global energy demand," he said.

"In India we already have 2385MW of renewable energy being produced every year, which is enough to power the entire state of South Australia.

"We will continue to walk the talk on the importance of a reliable energy mix and our Australian Rugby Run solar farm now in successful operation is evidence of that."

More than 175 people were employed during peak construction of the farm, with local Queensland contractors from Clermont, Chinchilla, Bowen and Townsville also engaged.

SOLAR FARM: The Rugby Run site near Moranbah

There are five full-time staff employed at the site on an ongoing basis.

"We made sure we engaged Queensland suppliers wherever possible for Rugby Run, with 89 per cent of our contract services for the project going to Queensland businesses," Mr Dow said.

The solar farm has been built for Queensland's conditions, with the panels programmed to rotate to track the sun most efficiently and also to move to the most effective angles to withstand inclement wind and weather.