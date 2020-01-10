RACE FASHION: Judges say dress smart

Javena Bayles was one of the fashions on the field winners at the Calliope Races on 29 June 2019.

Javena Bayles was one of the fashions on the field winners at the Calliope Races on 29 June 2019.

THE Calliope Races aren’t all about horses, it’s also about fashion.

The annual event was washed out on Boxing Day and is rescheduled for tomorrow.

One of the Fashions on the Field judges, Brenda Smith, said she would be looking for people dressed “smart”.

“It’s lovely if they have a hat and the accessories to go with the outfit,” Ms Smith said.

There are several prizes up for grabs in categories including: ladies, men, best fascinator, boys and girls.

Ms Smith said judges had been highly impressed in past years.

“The fashions last year were beautiful. The girls went all out,” she said.

Gates open at the Calliope Jockey Club at 11am and Fashions on the Field start at 2.50pm after race 3.

Calliope Races

When: Saturday, January 11, Gates open 11am, Fashions on the Fields from 2.50pm.

Where: Racecourse Road, Calliope

Cost: $10, Pensioners $5, Children for free.