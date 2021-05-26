Race against time as outbreak soars

Victorians have been warned about future Covid restrictions after the state posted six new local infections.

Acting Premier James Merlino said on Wednesday morning the next 24 hours would be crucial and authorities “cannot rule out taking further action”.

“The next 24 hours will be critical,” he told reporters.

“We are not going to foreshadow what those changes may or may not be.

“It will be dependent on what happens over the next 24 hours and advice from the public health team.”

Mr Merlino said all 15 cases in the northern suburbs cluster were linked and could be traced back to the hotel breach in South Australia, which was a “good thing”.

But he said: “We are concerned about the number and kind of exposure sites”.

Victoria Acting Premier James Merlino says the next 24 hours will be crucial. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Officials have identified 301 close contacts of the northern suburbs cluster and so far 80 of those people have tested negative.

Mr Merlino also said they had “just become aware” of an extra local case, meaning the state posted six new infections on Wednesday.

The city is on edge after several local cases of coronavirus were detected this week, prompting warnings to people who visited a football game at the MCG.

Victorian health authorities sent out a late-night update warning tens of thousands of fans they could have been infected.

The case was sitting in Zone 4, Level 1 of the Great Southern Stand (the Punt Rd end of the stand).

The next 24 hours have been described as critical. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Victoria Health said people seated in Zone 4, Level 1 – those with a bay between M1 & M16 on their match ticket – would be contacted directly with advice to get tested & isolate until negative. You can view the map in full here.

There were fears the virus could have spread to the area around the regional city of Bendigo as well.

A person that later tested positive to coronavirus visited a hairdresser there at the weekend.

Anyone who was at the hair salon Bendigo Hairfolk on 33 Williamson Street on May 22, between 9.40am and 10.10am, should get tested and isolate until receiving a negative result.

Bendigo is located 160km northwest of Melbourne, a drive of about two hours.

There was also an alert for the nearby town of Axedale, where a person who later tested positive attended a lunchtime function at a local tavern.

Originally published as Race against time as outbreak soars